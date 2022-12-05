Revolution sign Bobby Wood

The New England Revolution has announced the signing of Bobby Wood. The former US international was signed to a one-year deal for 2023 with an additional option year for 2024.

Wood was selected with the first overall pick in Stage 2 of the 2022 MLS Re-Entry draft after the Revolution traded the ninth overall pick in the Re-Entry draft and $50,000 in GAM to D.C. United in exchange for the first pick.

Wood joins New England after spending two seasons with Real Salt Lake. During his stint with RSL, Wood notched five goals over thirty-one appearances.

Before joining Real Salt Lake, Wood spent eleven years playing in Germany. After starting in 1860 Munich’s youth academy, Bobby Wood played for 1860 Munich’s first team along with FC Erzgebirge Aue, Union Berlin, Hamburger SV, and Hannover 96. Over 72 Bundesliga appearances, Wood notched ten goals. He also notched 24 goals over 112 Bundesliga II appearances.

Following his international debut in 2013, Wood went on to make 45 appearances with the United States Men’s National Team, where he notched 13 goals and five assists. Six of Wood’s appearances came under current Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena’s tenure with the USMNT.

When talking about the addition of Bobby Wood, Arena said, “We are excited to welcome Bobby Wood to the New England Revolution. I’m very familiar with Bobby, having coached him on the international stage with the United States, and I’m very confident that he’ll be an excellent addition to our attack here in New England.”