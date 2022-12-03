FIFA World Cup 2022 Recaps: Turner, USA Fall as Netherlands-Argentina set up first Quarterfinal

The United States Men’s National team were eliminated today after a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands. Joining the Dutch in the quarterfinals will be Argentina, who held on late against a spirited Australia squad who were a surprise team in the Round of 16, setting up a world class quarterfinal on Friday, December 9th at 2pm EDT.

NETHERLANDS 3, USA 1

The future is bright for the USMNT ⭐️



The Netherlands earn the victory and will progress to the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals!



Rewatch all the action in our 90' in 90" highlights

It was nearly a dream start for the USA, as Christian Pulisic returned from his injury scare against Iran to have the first chance of the match just three minutes in. Tyler Adams sent a recycled ball into the box that found Pulisic at the back post but his shot was parried away by Andries Noppert in the Dutch goal.

The Netherlands however would strike with their very first shot, with right wingback Denzel Dumfries picking out Memphis Depay’s trailing run at the top of the box for him to slot home past Matt Turner.

Just as the US were building some momentum near halftime, as Timothy Weah’s bid for an equalizer in the 43rd minute was stopped, the Netherlands found their second. Again it was Dumfries on the right wing, sending a centering pass past his mark Tyler Adams to a cutting Daley Blind who slotted home a dagger in first half stoppage time and a 2-0 Dutch lead.

The deficit forced the US into changes, with Gio Reyna subbing on at halftime for Jesus Ferreira and the USA started the second half with a flurry of chances, the best being a Tim Ream scramble at the goal mouth in the 49th that was credited as a blocked shot.

Matt Turner kept the USA in the match with a fantastic tip over of a Memphis Depay shot at the hour mark followed by a double save in the 71st on a Teun Koopmeiners shot and a Depay follow up, stopping the second effort with an outstretched left hand and gathering as he made two of his four saves on the night in that sequence.

A lifeline for the USA appeared in the 76th, when DeAndre Yedlin pounced on a loose ball after a set piece with some help from Walker Zimmerman and found Pulisic wide open on the right hand side of the box. Pulisic’s ball in was touched by Haji Wright, and a looping rainbow shot somehow found the far post as the US temporarily cut the lead in half.

Dumfries however was not finished, adding a goal to his pair of assists when we crushed a one time shot tthe back post unmarked in the 81st minute to seal the victory.

The Dutch advance to the quarterfinals for the third time in the last four tournaments having not qualified for the 2018 edition. In the 2010 and 2014 World Cups they made the semifinals eventually finishing runner-ups and in third place respectively.

ARGENTINA 2, AUSTRALIA 1

Leo Messi plays in his 1000th match and helps Argentina advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals



Relive the momentous victory in our 90' in 90" highlights

Lionel Messi scored the opening goal in his 1,000 combined senior level appearance as Argentina hung on late against Australia.

Like he has done so many times before, Messi’s opener was a seeing eye shot that few in the world have scored so consistently. Getting the ball back after his own free kick, Messi cut inside and received a nifty combination pass, with a little help taking over from Nicolas Otamendi to send a low left footed shot into the far corner through a forest of Australian legs.

Argentina’s second goal however was less a thing of beauty and more opportunistic, as they caught Socceroos keeper Mathew Ryan in possession and Julian Alvarez’s backheel shot into an open net doubled the advantage.

The Australians however would create some of their own luck in the 77th, when substitute Craig Goodwin rifled a shot from outside the area into a leaping Enzo Fernandez which redirected the ball past a wrong footed Emiliano Martinez and into the far side netting.

Aziz Behich’s fantastic solo run into the box looked to be a sure goal, only to have Lisandro Martinez’s covering slide tackle block the shot out for a corner from close range. A last gasp effort from Garang Kuol deep into stoppage time was a fantastic chance late, only to be denied by an onrushing Emiliano Martinez who got enough of the ball and turned around to gather the rebound that had popped up directly behind him as the final whistle was seconds away.