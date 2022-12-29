Former Revs II defender Sean O’Hearn finds new home with One Knoxville

As Revolution II prepare for their 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season, Clint Peay and company will need to find a solution for the right back position as former Revs II right back and free agent Sean O’Hearn inked a deal on Thursday to join USL League One newcomers One Knoxville Sporting Club for their inaugural campaign.

O’Hearn departs Revolution II after two seasons, where he notched one goal and three assists over 3,652 minutes of action. Before joining Revs II, O’Hearn was selected with the 38th overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft by Minnesota United after notching 62 appearances over three seasons at Georgetown University.

With O’Hearn’s departure, a massive question mark looms over the right back position as there are no other right backs on the club roster entering 2023. Unless Revs II acquires a right back, expect to see Clint Peay tap into the Revolution’s youth system to fill the need at right back.