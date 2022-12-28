Boston Mayor Michelle Wu supports return of professional women’s soccer

With Boston being one of three finalists for an NWSL expansion club, the effort has garnered the support of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

On Java with Jimmy, Wu publicly declared her support for the venture.

“This is a city where we should have a professional women’s soccer team,” she said.

One of the biggest issues seems to be finding a place for the team to play. Wu said the group leading the charge to bring professional women’s soccer back to Boston and city officials are looking at White Stadium in Franklin Park as a potential home should Boston win the expansion bid. White Stadium has a capacity of 10,000.

Wu also mentioned Memorial Stadium in East Boston as a possibility, but it only has a capacity of about 4,300.

Still the mayor ensured that a team would only come to Boston if it was good for the city and its residents.

“Boston will only do this if we are sure this will represent a huge step forward” in terms of resources and partnership to help Boston students and not lead to displacement, she said.