Podcast: Is Bolmania about to run wild on New England?

Revolution Recap is a weekly podcast discussing recent New England Revolution news, signings, and matches. Hosted by The Bent Musket contributor Greg Johnstone, New England Soccer Today co-founder Sean Donahue, and Tanner Rebelo of the Trifecta Network, the hosts combined have over 25+ years of covering and writing about the New England Revolution.

This week, Tanner Rebelo and Greg Johnstone discuss and grade the Revolution’s 2023 SuperDraft class, how the team expects to use Joshua Bolma, and if center back Andreas Ueland is the steal of the draft.

