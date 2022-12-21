2023 MLS SuperDraft Live Blog: New England Revolution move up to 4th overall, select Joshua Bolma

After a disappointing 2022 season, the New England Revolution provides an opportunity to build towards the future and hopefully greener pastures.

New England owns the 10th overall pick along with 39th overall and 68th overall selections. The draft begins at 5 PM ET and will be live-streamed on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and MLSsoccer.com.

When do the #NERevs pick in the SuperDraft? pic.twitter.com/yVrJzF6Nm0 — Revolution Recap (@RevolutionRecap) December 21, 2022

The Revolution are in desperate need of center back depth which was displayed throughout all of last season. New England also lost Jon Bell in the expansion draft and AJ DeLaGarza retired this offseason. The Revs could also use some help at right back with no players in the organization having MLS experience besides Brandon Bye.

But as we wait for the draft to begin let us know how you are feeling in the comments and who New England should select. Here is how the MLS Mock Draft has the Revs selecting. Bombito is a 6’3” center back who would surely fill one of New England’s needs.

The leagues mock draft has the #NERevs selecting UNH defender Moise Bombito.



Bombito is signed to a Generation Adidas contract.https://t.co/ZFQe8Gm33Z — Josh Nye (@JoshNye8798) December 21, 2022

Bombito was selected with the third overall pick by the Colorado Rapids.

The Revs traded up to 4th overall and ended up selecting Joshua Bolma. New England sent 250K in GAM to the San Jose Earthquakes who had previously owned the 4th overall pick.

Bolma was First team All-Big Ten and scored two goals and eight assists in 20 appearances.

While not a Revs selection, New England soccer was represented in the first round with Vermont Green FC’s Owen O’Malley being selected 9th overall by ST. Louis City SC.

You’ll always be a Green, @MalleyOwen!



Owen O’Malley is selected by @stlCITYsc with the 9th overall pick in the #SuperDraft, the first Vermont Green player to become professional after our inaugural season. pic.twitter.com/GSgJxmT3q0 — Vermont Green FC (@VermontGreenFC) December 21, 2022

