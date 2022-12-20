Revolution announce 2023 schedule

New England Revolution fans can finally circle some dates on their calendars.

2023 sees the Revolution partake in a 34-game regular season on top of additional U.S. Open Cup and Leagues Cup 2023 action.

All regular season matches will be available via MLS’ new streaming partnership with Apple, MLS Season Pass. One match, the May 31st meeting with Atlanta United, will be broadcast on FS1.

The 2023 campaign kicks off on February 25th as they travel to Bank of America Stadium to take on Charlotte FC at 7:30 PM ET.

Some other notable matches include March 12th’s road game against defending MLS Cup champions LAFC, a third round US Open Cup match on April 18th or 19th, Leagues Cup from July 21st - August 19th, Diego Fagundez’s return to Gillette Stadium on September 2nd, and a Decision Day match at home against the Philadelphia Union on October 21st.

The 2023 Revolution schedule boasts six meetings against Western Conference opposition, the most since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, here is the full breakdown of the 2023 Revolution schedule!

Saturday, February 25th @ Charlotte FC - 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4th vs Houston Dynamo - 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 12th @ Los Angeles FC - 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18th vs Nashville - 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 25th @ D.C. United - 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 1st vs New York City FC - 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 8th vs CF Montreal - 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 15th @ Columbus Crew - 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday April 18th/Wednesday April 19th U.S. Open Cup Third Round, TBD

Saturday, April 22nd, vs Sporting Kansas City - 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 29th vs FC Cincinnati - 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 6th @ Toronto FC - 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 13th @ Inter Miami CF - 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 20th @ Philadelphia Union - 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 27th vs Chicago Fire FC - 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31st @ Atlanta United FC - 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, June 3rd @ New York City FC - TBD

Saturday, June 10th vs Inter Miami CF - 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, June 17th vs Orlando City SC - 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday June 21st @ Minnesota United FC - 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, June 24th vs Toronto FC - 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, July 1st @ FC Cincinnati - 7:30 PM ET

Saturday July 8th @ New York Red Bulls - 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, July 12th vs Atlanta United FC - 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, July 15th vs D.C. United - 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19th 2023 MLS All-Star Game - 7:30 PM ET

July 21st - August 19th Leagues Cup 2023

Sunday, August 20th @ Nashville SC - 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, August 26th @ CF Montreal - 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30th vs New York Red Bulls - 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, September 2nd vs Austin FC - 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, September 16th @ Colorado Rapids - 9:30 PM ET

Saturday, September 23rd @ Chicago Fire FC - 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, September 30th vs Charlotte FC - 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 4th vs Columbus Crew - 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 7th @ Orlando City SC - 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21st vs Philadelphia Union - TBD