MLS SuperDraft Preview: Who will New England select in the 1st round?

The 2023 MLS SuperDraft poses an opportunity for the New England Revolution, who possess the 10th overall pick, another chance to strike gold. Whether it was Brandon Bye in 2018, Tajon Buchanan and DeJuan Jones in 2019, or Henry Kessler in 2020, the Revolution have used the SuperDraft to their advantage over the past few years.

In his SuperDraft preview, Matt Doyle professed that the Revolution needed similar luck as we saw in previous drafts to secure talent the likes of Bye, Buchanan, Jones, and Kessler. Doyle also adds the Revs should pursue a center back in the draft.

While center back is a need, I’d argue that there are numerous ways the Revs could go on Wednesday to address the team’s needs entering 2023. Here are some players the Revs may target with the 10th overall pick.

Andreas Ueland - Defender - University of Virginia

The Bryne, Norway native stands at a whopping 6’5” and weighs 190 pounds. Over four seasons, Ueland has notched an impressive eight goals, along with three assists over 6,758 minutes. Ueland clocked 1,703 minutes over 19 appearances in 2022 and secured a 10-4-5 record while notching eight clean sheets.

Ueland has also garnered multiple awards throughout his time at UVA. Most recently, Ueland was named the 2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year while earning All-ACC First Team honors. In 2020, Ueland was named to the All-ACC Third Team while making the All-Academic Team. Ueland also earned the Stanley Lerner Memorial Award as he was named Team MVP.

Ueland is a solid defender who has racked up numerous accolades is someone who can help the Revs defense.

Chris Rindov - Defender - Maryland

At 6’2”, 190 pounds, Rindov has been a proven leader displayed by being named Maryland’s team captain for the 2022 season. The Rockville, Maryland native played every minute of Maryland’s twenty-game season as his two goals and one assist led Maryland to an 11-4-5 record with four clean sheets.

Rindov also garnered a spot on the 2022 All-Big Ten First Team, United Soccer Coaches All-Region Third Team and the All-Big Ten Academic Team.

Considering Rindov has shown the endurance to play large amounts of minutes, the Revs may benefit by having someone of Rindov’s caliber.

Daniel Wu - Defender - Georgetown

With numerous Revs Academy products like Jack Panayotou, Joe Buck, and Trevor Burns playing at Georgetown, the Revs have likely had their eye on the program this past season. One of the program’s defensive standouts has been Daniel Wu.

The Cary, North Carolina native has impressed throughout his time at Georgetown as he notched three goals and two assists over 5,180 minutes.

Wu appeared in 19 of 21 contests for the Hoyas in 2022, leading them to a 10-6-3 record when on the pitch. Wu also had five clean sheets in 2022.

Wu’s efforts in 2022 earned him a spot on the All-American Second Team and All-East Region First Team honors on top of multiple weekly awards.

With a proven track record, Wu may be one the Revs turn to on Wednesday.

Ryan Becher - Midfielder - UMBC

The Revs are no strangers to UMBC as that is where former Revs center back Jon Bell played his college ball.

Through 62 appearances with the Retrievers, Becher notched 25 goals and 20 assists over 5,542 minutes.

In 2022, Becher appeared in all eighteen regular season matches, where his thirteen goals and ten assists over 1,423 minutes led UMBC to a 10-6-2 record.

Becher’s efforts earned him four straight AEC Offensive Player of the Week awards. Becher also received 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-Northeastern Region Second Team honors. A proven goal scorer, Becher may be someone the Revs may look at.

Ryan Witterbrink - Forward - Indiana

Like UMBC, Indiana is no stranger to the Revs as that’s where forward Justin Rennicks played his college ball.

Through 70 appearances with the Hoosiers, Witterbrink notched 19 goals and 20 assists over 3,985 minutes.

In 2022, Witterbrink notched ten goals and nine assists over 24 regular season and playoff matches.

On top of the on-field success, Witterbrink racked up numerous individual honors including United Soccer Coaches All-North Region Second Team, College Cup All-Tournament Team, Big Ten All-Tournament Team, and All-Big Ten First Team.

Bruce Arena did say the Revs lacked attacking depth. Maybe Witterbrink can fulfill the need.

Following the 10th overall pick, the Revs possess picks in the second (39th overall) and third (68th overall) round which the Revs will possibly use to further build their roster.