2022 FIFA World Cup Recap: Brazil’s B team can’t get past Cameroon

Brazil already clinched a spot in the knockout stage prior to kickoff against Cameroon on Friday and that was a good thing as Seleção fell to the African nation.

Tite’s starting XI illustrated just that with a nearly completely rotated starting XI from Seleção’s last game against Switzerland. Eder Militao and Fred were the only two players from the 1-0 win over the Swiss to receive another start.

With the rotation, the likes of Ederson, Dani Alves, Antony, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus got their first starts of the World Cup.

The game got off to a sloppy start with Brazil making numerous errors in the first 10 minutes of the match. Martinelli had the best chance of the first half with a beautifully struck header in the 14th minute but Devis Epassy made an impressive save to keep the game scoreless. The Arsenal attacker had another great chance in the 46th minute of the first half and Epassy made another great save. Cameroon’s goalkeeper was one of the best players on the field with seven saves.

In the 47th minute Ederson faced the first challenge of the evening wit a quick reaction save. It was the first save that a Brazilian goalkeeper was forced to make in the entire tournament.

In the second half, Brazil pelted Cameroon with shots. Seleção ended the match with nearly 20 shots along with 11 corners.

Seleção made their first change in the 54th minute as Marquinhos replaced an injured Alex Telles while Bruno Guimaraes and Everton Ribeiro replaced Fred and Rodrygo. Tite made more changes as Pedro replaced Gabriel Jesus in the 64th minute and Antony came off for Raphinha in the 79th minute.

It took until stoppage time for the first goal to be scored. A header from captain Vincent Aboubakar sent Lusail Stadium into chaos. Cameroon’s captain erupted in celebration and took his shirt off. Unfortunately, Aboubakar forgot that he already picked up a yellow card an was sent off after receiving a second yellow for his celebration.

The result doesn’t matter too much for Brazil but fans may be just a little bit nervous for what lies ahead in the knockout stage.