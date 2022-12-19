Boston among 3 finalists to receive NWSL Expansion side

Fans of professional women’s soccer in New England received some welcoming news recently. Boston is among three cities who could receive an NWSL club.

Whatever city is awarded the club will become the 14th club in the league. According to Sportico, The highest initial bid is well over $40 million.

Along with Boston, San Francisco and Tampa Bay are competing for a club. The San Francisco bid is backed by private equity giant Sixth Street, sources told Sportico alongside former USWNT players Brandi Chastain and Aly Wagner. The Tampa backers include Stuart Sternberg, majority owner of the Tampa Bay Rays while it’s unclear according to Sportico who is leading the Boston bid, but sources told them it was female-backed.

While it’s not known who is leading the bid, the group includes Anna Palmer of Flybridge, a venture capital firm, and Linda Henry. Henry, who is the CEO of Boston Globe Media Partners and co-owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC.

The Breakers are one of the oldest women’s soccer clubs in the United States. They were founded in 2007 with the formation of the Women’s Professional Soccer league. In 2012, the Breakers joined the Women’s Premier Soccer League Elite before becoming one of the founding NWSL clubs.

Unfortunately the club closed its doors in 2018 and professional women’s soccer evaporated in the area. A return in 2024 could reinvigorate the women’s soccer scene and give soccer fans yet another club to support.