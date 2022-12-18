2022 FIFA World Cup Final: How to Watch, Predictions

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final will take place later this morning at 10am EDT as reigning holders Kylian Mbappe and France take on the legends of Argentina led by Lionel Messi.

A spot to make your mark in history ⚔️



Who do you think will lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy? pic.twitter.com/E5amBcyBj0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

Argentina lost their opening Group C match to Saudi Arabia before wins against Mexico and Poland saw them top their group. Knockout wins over Australia, the Netherlands on penalties, and Croatia have seen Argentina make their second final in three tournaments.

France won their first two Group D matches against Australia and Denmark before dropping their final fixture against Tunisia but still topped the group on goal difference. In the knockouts France dispatched Poland, England, and Morocco in their bid to defend their title.

Messi and Mbappe lead the tournament in scoring with 5 goals and their teammates Julian Alvarez and Olivier Giroud have scored four apiece and are tied for the second most goals.

Today’s final hopefully will live up to the expectation of being one of the greatest games ever, capping off an incredible tournament on the field. But we want to hear from you in the comments below - who are you rooting for or what’s your prediction?

Jake - Argentina

Listen, there is honestly no wrong answer here and after all the chaos to get to this point, this should go down as one of the greatest finals ever. Either France establishes a dynasty or Messi, Di Maria, and the La Albiceleste old guard get to go out as the legends we already know they are.

I think the two primary themes for this tournament have been chaos and ruthless finishing. Argentina has survived the former against Australia with a late own goal and the Netherlands for a stoppage time equalizer and have scored a number of exquisite impossible to defend goals.

France possibly being down several players with a flu/stomach bug especially on defense makes me think that Argentina will display their scoring prowess early and a late flourish or two should see this one out. Take the over in a 3-2 or 4-3 game as Argentina wins their first World Cup since 1986.

Josh - France

Going into the World Cup final, I believed that Lionel Messi would cement his status as the GOAT as he and Argentina hoisted the World Cup trophy.

That was until a video surfaced of Canadian rapper Drake predicting Argentina to win the World Cup. For those unfamiliar with “The Drake Curse”, over the past few years, Drake has publicly posted his bets and support for athletes and teams, and let’s just say it’s gone horribly wrong at times.

i swear to god if argentina loses its drake's fault pic.twitter.com/KQBzP9OakU — santi (@santiapollo) December 17, 2022

Whether it was wearing a Crimson Tide sweatshirt before Alabama’s biggest loss in the past decade, dedicating a song to failed NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, or supporting Connor McGreggor at the weigh-in before McGregor’s UFC 229 submission loss to Kahbib, Drake is notorious for supporting the losing side.

Like Drake’s infamous diss track, Les Bleus are going Back to Back.

Seth-Argentina

The storybook ending for Messi is too good to pass up. The 35-year-old has looked motivated throughout the tournament with one of his finest moments coming when he made light work of Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol.

by far the best video i’ve ever taken #messi pic.twitter.com/vJglh088Dr — Connor Kalopsis (@ConnorKalopsis) December 13, 2022

Could I see France winning? Absolutely. Their direct style of play, led by Kylian Mbappé, is intimidating and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been outstanding.

But to root against Messi in his pursuit of the elusive World Cup feels Grinchy and I can’t do that during the holiday season.