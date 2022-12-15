Former Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner up for U.S. Men’s Soccer Player of the Year

U.S. Soccer has announced the nominees for its 2022 Player of the Year awards which recognize the top performers across all its National Teams, and former New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner has earned a nomination.

Turner has been nominated for Men’s Player of the Year for the second straight year after finishing 2022 with 11 total appearances. His seven clean sheets tie for third most ever in a calendar year for a USMNT goalkeeper.

At the World Cup, Turner was one of three players to play the entire tournament. His two shutouts in the group stage made him the second U.S. goalkeeper to keep two clean sheets in a single FIFA World Cup.

Christian Pulisic won the award last year, the third of his career. Pulisic is nominated for the award for the third straight season.

Other nominees include captain Tyler Adams, as well as first time nominees Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson.