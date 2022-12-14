Esmir Bajraktarević scores two goals for AZ Alkmaar U-18 team

New England Revolution Homegrown Esmir Bajraktarević scored two goals as AZ Alkmaar defeated AFC Amsterdam 5-1 in U-18 action.

Bajraktarević is currently in the Netherlands for a training stint. On Tuesday, he played, contributing 90 minutes while wearing a red jersey with the No. 10 on it.

Esmir Bajraktarevic 05 with New England Revolution currently trialing/training with AZ Alkmaar in Netherlands given #10 jersey for friendly. Future USMNT! pic.twitter.com/gbH3oBbF3S — Kevin Wasco (@wascosoccerdoc) December 13, 2022

The one highlight from the game that we have showcases the 17-year-old’s fancy footwork as he’s able to nutmeg a defender. Bajraktarević did something similar when the Revs played CF Montréal this year.

Bajraktarević just completed his first season with the Revolution, contributing 120 minutes in three appearances with the first team. He also logged 28 appearances with Revolution II.

Bajraktarević will be training in the Netherlands through the end of the week.