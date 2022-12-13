Breaking down MLS’ TV partnerships

While Major League Soccer has a new television partner in Apple TV, the league also secured multiple linear televison partnerships which they announced on Tuesday.

MLS announced new four-year linear television agreements in the U.S. and Canada: FOX Sports (FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes) and TelevisaUnivision (Univision/UNIMÁS/TUDN) in the U.S., and TSN and RDS in Canada.

For each of the four MLS seasons through 2026, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes will have exclusive English and Spanish language linear broadcast rights to an average of 34 regular season and eight Audi MLS Cup Playoff games. FOX and FOX Deportes will also be the linear broadcast home for MLS Cup in the U.S.

In Canada, TSN and RDS will have an extensive schedule of regular season matches – with at least one match per week featuring a Canadian team – along with eight playoff matches along with MLS Cup every year.

TelevisaUnivision, will be the linear broadcast home for select matches in Leagues Cup along with FOX Sports, TSN and RDS.

“We are proud to continue our partnerships with FOX Sports, Univision and TSN, and we are pleased to have MLS matches on RDS in Canada,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “These broadcast industry leaders continue to demonstrate their deep commitment to MLS and soccer. Our linear agreements, along with our partnership with Apple, are the culmination of a series of collaborative discussions to provide our fans with the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming MLS and our sport in the U.S. and Canada have ever seen – and by a significant margin.”