Revolution Homegrown Esmir Bajraktarević is training with AZ Alkmaar

New England Revolution Homegrown Esmir Bajraktarević is on a week-long training stint with AZ Alkmaar of the Dutch first division, according to a source that spoke to The Bent Musket.

Bajraktarević joined the Revolution Academy in August 2021, moving from Wisconsin to Foxborough to live in one of the club’s residency homes. He signed his first professional contract with Revolution II on Nov. 18, 2021 before inking a first-team deal on May 23, 2022.

He’s made 28 appearances with Revolution II, collecting one goal and two assists in 19 starts. With the first team, he’s logged 120 minutes in three appearances (one start).

The 17-year-old midfielder has already provided fans with entertaining moments, including a nutmeg when the Revs faced the Montreal Impact and a goal when the U.S. faced Malta in U-19 action.

Esmir Bajraktarevic goal for the u19s vs Malta pic.twitter.com/Nq9nZvgLWL — FalseFullback (@FalseFullback2) September 21, 2022

The Revolution confirmed that Bajraktarević is training with AZ Alkmaar.