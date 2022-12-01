FIFA 2022 World Cup Group F Recap: Belgium bows out

The final match day of Group F saw giants fall and a bit of a surprise at the top of the group.

Canada vs Morocco

The Atlas Lions advance to the Round of 16 and become the first African nation to top a FIFA World Cup group since 1998!



Canada was unable to pick up a win in their first World Cup in nearly 40 years. Hakim Ziyech put Morocco up early due to a horrible blunder from Milan Borjan. Yourself En-Nesyri also found the back of the net for the Atlas Lions secured a 2-1 win. Achraf Hakimi was named Man of the Match with an assist along with 73 touches, seven duels won, and two interceptions.

Morocco became the first African nation to top a group in the World Cup since 1998. This is also their first time in the knockout stage in 36 years.

Canada’s journey in Qatar has come to an end but with talent such as Tajon Buchanan, Alphonso Davies, Allstair Johnston, Cyle Larkin, Ismael Kone, and Jonathan David, the Canucks will be back and ready to perform better in 2026.

Croatia vs Belgium

Croatia is through to the FIFA World Cup Round of 16!



While this was an exciting match, it was for all the wrong reasons for Belgium.

While failing to make the group stage, Thibault Courtois had another quality night with four saves and completing 90% of his passes. Romelu Lukaku on the their hand had a night to forget.

In the 60th minute, Lukaku was gifted a beautiful chance on goal but sent his shot rocketing off the post. Croatia could relax and they eventually would move on thanks to the 0-0 draw.

“It’s not easy to win games in the World Cup,” Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said. “We weren’t ourselves in the first game and had a deserved defeat in the second game. Today we were ready, we created opportunities and today there are no regrets. We’re out but we can leave with our heads held high.”

Luka Modric was named Man of the Match after winning the most duels of the match (6). The long time Croatian captain also completed 83% of his passes and recorded 69 touches.

FINAL STANDINGS