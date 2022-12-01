Ismael Tajouri-Shradi is healthy and ready to sign for a new club

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi was excited to suit up for the New England Revolution after being traded from Los Angeles FC on Aug. 5. Complications with a thigh muscle injury prevented that from happening.

Now, he’s a fully healthy free agent who is ready to sign with a club.

Tajouri-Shradi spent the last several weeks in Germany working with specialists to recover from an injury that he’s dealt with since his time with LAFC. The decision to go overseas was made because he wasn’t making progress. He describes the injury as “not as bad as everyone think or as everyone thought.”

“They treated it as they should, but I came back every time too early, so they put the load too early,” Tajouri-Shradi told The Bent Musket. “Every time I came back the load was too much, so I got a setback. It happens a few times.”

Tajouri-Shradi is quick to mention that he’s not pointing fingers at anyone. Muscle injuries can be difficult because some take 3-4 weeks to heal while others require a slower return. He summarized the struggle by saying, “Not everything went as I want with the injury, back in LA as well.”

The midfielder explained that while he would feel fine to return to the field, his muscle was “not yet there where you’d want to be.” The specialists in Germany predicted that he was closer to 80% than 100%. This would then lead to him getting sidelined again.

The time in Germany proved to be crucial as the specialists put him on the path to full recovery.

“I saw the doctors, one of the best there, and I went to one of the best rehab centrums,” Tajouri-Shradi said. “Every doctor or physio said that the injury is not bad. It’s just been a while, first, and the rehab was not going well so that’s why I have so many scar tissue. I was in Germany. I did rehab for a couple of weeks and I have everything now behind me.”

The 28-year-old has gotten the green light to go back to playing the game that he loves. He’s currently training hard as seen in the videos posted on his Instagram page.

While he hasn’t played a professional game, he is sprinting and making hard cuts. Doing these motions without pain makes him confident that he’s ready to move past the injury.

“I’m moving free,” Tajouri-Shradi explained. “I’m moving pain-free. That’s kind of the best feeling, when you move again pain-free and you feel like, ‘Wow, I’m ready to go again.’ This feeling is actually so good because I haven’t had it for the last couple of months.”

The recovery comes after the conclusion of the MLS season, which is too bad for the Revolution who traded $400,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money to LAFC for the attacker. Tajouri-Shradi remembers being excited to move to the east coast after speaking to Revs coach Bruce Arena once the move was finalized.

“When I got traded to New England, my goal was to get fit and get some games at the end of the season,” Tajouri-Shradi said. “To play for the Revs and get some games and to have fun and to help the team, that was my goal. Somehow God’s plan didn’t happen.”

Tajouri-Shradi had his option declined by the Revs, but the door isn’t closed. He believes he could be a good fit for the club as they like to play with speedy wingers. He thinks he could work well with Carles Gil, Gustavo Bou, and the rest of the squad.

Tajouri-Shradi noted that he hasn’t spoken to Arena since the season ended, but remains “very open to talking to the Revs.” As a free agent, he’s also looking into other possibilities, saying, “The doors are open for everyone, either for Revs or other MLS teams or other leagues.”

Tajouri-Shradi is excited for what comes next since he’s learned a lot in the last year. He’s feeling 100% both physically and mentally.

“This year, I’m sure about that, is going to bring me more forward than any year,” Tajouri-Shradi remarked. “I learned a lot from this injury. I learned a lot about my body, about my mental and how strong I have to be with all the going ons this year. With the LA trade, New England, the injury, there’s a lot going on.”