2022 World Cup Roster Reaction: Who’s in? Who’s out of Seleçao?

Fans of the Brazilian National team now know who will be headed to Qatar to represent the World Cup favorites in the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Tite announced his squad of 26 players and there are a lot of familiar names. At goalkeeper, Alisson (Liverpool) and Ederson (Manchester City) will compete for the starting goalkeeper position with Weverton (Palmeiras) serving as the emergency backup.

Brazil’s back line consists of Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid) Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Danilo (Juventus), Daniel Alves (Pumas), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla).

In the midfield, veterans Casemiro (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), and Fred (Manchester United) will bring some experience. Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) and Lucas Paqueta (West Ham) comprise the rest of the midfield.

Finally up top is where Brazil’s depth of skill is shown to the fullest. Matt Turner’s teammate at Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar Jr (Paris Saint-Germain), and Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid) will lead the scoring charge for Seleçao. Youngsters Antony (Manchester United) and Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) also will provide an injection of youth into the squad. Finally, Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid) make up the group of forwards that Tite has brought in.

When it comes to goalkeeping and the midfield there isn’t a lot to complain about. The same could be said about defenders except for the inclusion of Dani Alves. Why on Earth is the 39-year-old headed to Qatar?

“He is one of the captains of the team,” Tite said when asked about the decision. “I didn’t come here to please people on Twitter, which I don’t even know what percentage of the Brazilian people they represent. I respect differing opinions and I’m not here to convince everyone.”

Emerson Royal, 23, could have been a much younger option at outside back but he has struggled so far at Tottenham. Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest) is another option that Tite could have selected with the outside back being just 24 years old.

One player who won’t be headed to Qatar is Roberto Firmino. The Liverpool striker has scored six goals in 12 English Premier League games was left off of the roster. Firmino is on a bit of a goal drought with him last finding the back of the net in a 3-2 loss to Arsenal on October 9.

A less surprising exclusion is Phillips Coutinho after he suffered a muscle injury in training a week before the squad was announced. Gabriel (Arsenal) was also left off the World Cup roster.

Brazil’s first match is just over two weeks away as they open the 2022 World Cup against Serbia on November 24.