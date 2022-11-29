USMNT Lineup Predictions vs Iran

The United States faces Iran in their Group B finale at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later today (2PM EST, FOX/Telemundo). The assignment for the USMNT is simple, a win and they are into the knockouts.

So how should Gregg Berhalter lineup his side today for a must win game? We have our thoughts below and hope you leave yours in the comments below.

We know what we have to do. pic.twitter.com/zYNgjz00pu — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 28, 2022

JAKE (4-3-3): Turner; Robinson, Long, Zimmerman, Yedlin; Adams, Musah, Aaronson; Reyna, Pulisic, Weah

This is a yellow card suspension prevention starting lineup but also one that should be able to beat Iran. If you need Weston McKennie late in the game you have that option as well as I think Dest available as a pure winger option. If the game is under control and well in hand, your deep options like Shaq Moore, Cristian Roldan, and Jordan Morris can close out a spot in the knockouts.

If a striker has to go up top to start, let’s see Jesus Ferreria - he likes to drop deep to help get the ball and should provide an outlet and connection to the midfield while letting the wide players get over the top.

SETH (4-3-3): Turner; Robinson, Ream, Zimmerman, Dest; Adams, Musah, McKennie; Pulisic, Sargent, Weah

The USMNT used the same lineup for their two World Cup games except Josh Sargent started versus Wales and Haji Wright started against England. This indicates to me that Berhalter has a preferred XI. I understand that several players are in danger of yellow card suspensions, but I think Berhalter has to go with the guys he trusts most against an opponent who only needs a draw to advance.

I gave Sargent the nod because he was involved in the build-up of the only goal that the United States has scored so far. He also had that header against Wales that nearly went in.

I do hope Berhalter goes to his bench earlier if the game isn’t going his way. Reyna and Aaronson have the potential to change the game while Wright and Ferreria are begging for minutes at the No. 9 position.