Revolution sign 17-year-old Santiago Suarez

The New England Revolution made a move for the future on Monday as they signed 17-year-old center back Santiago Suarez to a multi-year deal.

Suarez will spend the 2023 season with Revolution II before becoming a member of the first team with a Homegrown Player in 2024. The defender joins the Revolution from the Sacramento Republic FC Academy, where he has been since 2016. The 6-foot-5 center back made six appearances, including four starts, during the 2022 USL Championship season.

“We are excited to welcome Santiago to the New England Revolution as he begins his professional career,” Revolution Technical Director Curt Onalfo said. “He’s an incredible young talent and we look forward to helping him improve each and every day in our progressive pro player pathway system”

Suarez recently earned his first call-up to the U.S. Under-19 Men’s National Team for a training camp this past July, While there, the 17-year-old got to train with Esmir Bajraktarevic, Noel Buck, and Jack Panayotou who also were a part of the squad.

While his game needs some maturing as he spends 2023 with Revs II, Suarez should be able to hang with the big boys in MLS thanks to his significant size.