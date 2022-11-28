FIFA 2022 World Cup Recap: Two games, two wins for Brazil

Brazil faced off against Switzerland in their second match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and secured a spot in the knockout stage.

Seleção would face a challenge as they would be with without Neymar Jr. for the next two games due to the ankle injury he suffered in the first match against Serbia. Brazil’s starting XI was mostly unchanged with Fred replacing Neymar and Eder Militao replacing Danilo who also suffered an injury.

Vinicius Jr was one of Brazil’s best players to start the game. He was able to draw fouls as well as use his speed and skill to his advantage. In the 26th minute he had an amazing opportunity to put Brazil up 1-0 but was unable to score even though he was all alone against the goalkeeper courtesy of a great cross from Raphinha.

With a slight advantage in possession (54%) and six total shots at half, Seleção will have hoped that they could have found the back of the net. Raphinha created the most chances of the first 45 minutes (2) along with completing 86% of his passes and recording 33 touches.

With the score even, Tite made a change at half, bringing on Rodrygo in exchange for Lucas Paqueta. Bruno Guimarães replaced Fred in the 58th minute with the Manchester United midfielder receiving a yellow card before his departure.

In the 63rd minute Vinicius Jr would make up for his missed opportunity slotting home Brazil’s first goal of the match but the goal was waived off due to Richarlison being offsides.

Seleção would make two more chances in the 73rd minute as Richarlison and Raphinha exited the match and were replaced by Gabriel Jesus and Antony.

In the 82nd minute, Brazil would find the back of the net and VAR could do nothing to take the goal away. Casemiro blasted a pure laser that gave Seleção the win.

BRAZIL BRILLIANCE



This was too nice by Casemiro pic.twitter.com/Ahz1eqlLAq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022

The midfielder’s goal was all Brazil needed to lock up three points.