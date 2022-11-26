 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

FIFA 2022 World Cup Group D Recap: France secures spot in knockout stage

The 2018 champs did their job

By Sam Minton
/ new
France v Denmark: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Youssef Loulidi/Fantasista/Getty Images

After the second match day in Group D, the reigning World Cup champions know their group stage fate.

Tunisia vs Australia

After blowing a 1-0 lead to France in their opening match, Australia was able to get their first win of the 2022 World Cup and the first World Cup win in over 12 years.

Mitchell Duke scored the lone goal for the Aussies in the 23rd minute. After that Tunisia attacked looking to tie or even find three points against their Group D rival.

Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan didn’t let that happen. The 30-year-old made four saves and ensured that Australia got the win along with the clean sheet. While Duke was named Man of the Match, Ryan also had an impressive performance.

If Tunisia wants to advance to the knockout stage, they will need to defeat France and get some help in the Australia vs Denmark game.

France vs Denmark

The reigning World Cup champs defeated Denmark 2-1 on Saturday to clinch their spot in the knockout stage. Kylian Mbappe led the way with two goals as the striker continues to establish himself on the international level.

After a goal in the 61st minute, Denmark fought back with a goal from Andreas Christensen seven minutes later but Mbappe’s talent was too much. The PSG striker scored once again in the 86th minute to give France the win.

While France has no need to worry, there is all to play for in the final matchday of Group D. Denmark and Australia face off in what should be a contested battle for the other spot in the knockout stage. While a tie sees the Aussies through, Denmark needs a win if they want to join France.

Standings:

France: 2-0-0, 6 points, +4 GD (Qualified)

Australia: 1-0-1, 3 points, -2 GD

Denmark: 0-1-1, 1 point, -1 GD

Tunisia: 0-1-1, 1 point, -1 GD

More From The Bent Musket

Loading comments...