FIFA 2022 World Cup Group D Recap: France secures spot in knockout stage

After the second match day in Group D, the reigning World Cup champions know their group stage fate.

Tunisia vs Australia

Australia earned three points after securing a 1-0 win over Tunisia with a stunning header from Mitchell Duke



Rewatch Australia's first FIFA World Cup clean sheet since 1974 in our 90' in 90" highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dmuegMJkxY — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2022

After blowing a 1-0 lead to France in their opening match, Australia was able to get their first win of the 2022 World Cup and the first World Cup win in over 12 years.

Mitchell Duke scored the lone goal for the Aussies in the 23rd minute. After that Tunisia attacked looking to tie or even find three points against their Group D rival.

Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan didn’t let that happen. The 30-year-old made four saves and ensured that Australia got the win along with the clean sheet. While Duke was named Man of the Match, Ryan also had an impressive performance.

If Tunisia wants to advance to the knockout stage, they will need to defeat France and get some help in the Australia vs Denmark game.

France vs Denmark

A Mbappé brace sees France pick up three points against Denmark in Doha



Catch all the action from the first team to advance to the Round of 16 in our 90' in 90" highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wiQTBChmnw — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2022

The reigning World Cup champs defeated Denmark 2-1 on Saturday to clinch their spot in the knockout stage. Kylian Mbappe led the way with two goals as the striker continues to establish himself on the international level.

After a goal in the 61st minute, Denmark fought back with a goal from Andreas Christensen seven minutes later but Mbappe’s talent was too much. The PSG striker scored once again in the 86th minute to give France the win.

While France has no need to worry, there is all to play for in the final matchday of Group D. Denmark and Australia face off in what should be a contested battle for the other spot in the knockout stage. While a tie sees the Aussies through, Denmark needs a win if they want to join France.

Standings:

France: 2-0-0, 6 points, +4 GD (Qualified)

Australia: 1-0-1, 3 points, -2 GD

Denmark: 0-1-1, 1 point, -1 GD

Tunisia: 0-1-1, 1 point, -1 GD