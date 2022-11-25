FIFA World Cup Recaps: Iran Win, England-USA Draw Setup Epic Group B Finish

The United States held England scoreless in the USMNT’s first ever scoreless draw at a FIFA World Cup and Iran rebounded with a late win over Wales to setup a frantic pair of games to decide who makes it out of Group B on the final matchday.

USA 0, ENGLAND 0

What. A. Battle.



The @USMNT goes head-to-head with England and leaves with a point



It a cagey matchup, it was England who started on the front foot as the US settled into a more 4-4-2 setup from Gregg Berhalter. Harry Kane had the game’s first real chance with a shot from the middle of the box being blocked. Around the half hour mark, the momentum had shifted, and it was the US getting forward with Christian Pulisic smashing the crossbar from the left side of the box in the 33rd minute. Mason Mount however nearly scored the opener on the stroke of halftime only to be denied by Matt Turner who parried the shot around the post.

The second half continued brightly for the USA, as Weston McKennie overlapped into the middle of the box and hit a one time volley just off the bounce well off frame in the 49th. The USA then used a flurry of corners to try and breakthrough and were able to maintain pressure on England but could generate any big chances.

A late turnover from Walker Zimmerman gave England a couple of late chances, but the US were able to hold off England and a final last gasp free kick play never made it inside the box as full time was blown.

The US finished with just 1 of 10 shooting as compared to England 3 of 8 as Turner was credited with three saves and Jordan Pickford one in the shutout. The USMNT remains undefeated against England at the World Cup, with a famous Miracle on Grass win in 1950 and the Robert Green draw in 2010.

IRAN 2, WALES 0

WHAT AN ENDING. Iran scores two goals in stoppage time to get the victory over Wales



Welsh keeper Wayne Hennessey was shown a late red card and Iran scored two of the latest regulation goals in World Cup history to rebound from an opening loss to England.

Despite being on the wrong end of a 6-2 scoreline, Team Melli were incredibly unlucky to not have an opener just after the halftime restart. Twice they struck the post a minute apart in the 51st and 52nd minutes from Sardar Azmoun and Ali Gholizadeh.

But as Wales looked to hold on, Hennessey rushed off his line in the 84th to challenge striker Mehdi Taremi and was judged after a VAR review of serious foul play. The extended review time allowed Roozbeh Cheshmi to latch onto a loose ball at the top of the area in the eight minute of stoppage to fire a long range shot past backup keeper Danny Ward and put Iran in front.

A few minutes later Ramin Rezaeian finished off a wonderful counter as Wales was pushing numbers forward to secure the 2-0 scoreline.

GROUP STANDINGS

England: 1W-0L-1D, 4 pts, +4 GD

Iran: 1W-1L-0D, 3 pts, -2 GD

United States: 0W-0L-2D, 2 pts, 0 GD

Wales: 0W-1L-1D, 1 pt, -2 GD

The group wraps up on Tuesday November 29th at 2pm EDT, with everything still up for graps. It’s a must win for the United States as they need to vault over Iran in the standings to make the knockouts. England can secure the top of the group with a win and will advance with a draw against Wales regardless though an Iran win or a US win with goal difference could see them top the group in that scenario.