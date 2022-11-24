FIFA 2022 World Cup Recap: Richarlison steals the show in 2-0 win over Serbia

Brazil kicked off their 2022 World Cup campaign in style with a 2-0 win featuring an amazing effort from Richarlison.

Seleção’s starting XI didn’t feature many surprises with the likes of Allison, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Neymar, Vinicius, and Richarlison getting starting nods. That left Brazil with plenty of attacking options on the bench such as Gabriel Jesus, Rodrygo, and Gabriel Martinelli.

As expected the game started out physical with Serbia trying to establish themselves against Brazil and try to interrupt the run of play.

Raphinha was impressive for Seleção in the first half. He was able to get past Serbia’s back line and create chances for Brazil. The Barcelona winger had 27 touches and completed 14 of his 17 passes. Raphinha also had the best chance for Brazil as Lucas Paqueta sent a pass into the box that gave the 25-year-old a great chance to score but Raphinha sent his shot directly to Vanuatu Millinkovic-Savic.

Neymar also showed his skill with numerous nutmegs and impressive moments. Per usual he was the most fouled player on the pitch and also had 53 touches while also completing 81% of his passes.

Serbia did a good job of slowing down Seleção’s attack but with only one total shot in the first half, their attack needed to improve.

Raphinha continued to get chances in the second half but he was unable to slot them home. As a whole Brazil struggled converting on their chances, a problem that could prove costly as the tournament progresses.

Alex Sandro nearly put Brazil up 1-0 in the 59th minute with a long range shot but his rocket blasted off the post. Finally Richarlison would put Seleção up 1-0 in the 63rd minute. Neymar had some great moves in the box and laid the ball off to Vinicius who launched a shot on net. Milinkovic-Savic made a great save by Richarlison slotted the rebound home.

Richarlison wasn’t finished putting on a show for Seleção as he scored the best goal of the tournament with a sensational leaping kick in the 74th minute. The goal might go down as the best of the tournament.

With the win Brazil is at the top of Group G and looks poised to advance to the knockout stage. Seleção’s next match is against Switzerland.