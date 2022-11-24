FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E Recaps: Spain Routs Costa Rica While Japan Stages Comeback over Germany

Both Spain and Japan claimed victories in their openers in Group E as La Furia Roja scored early and often against Costa Rica and the Blue Samurai scored two second half goals to comeback against Germany.

SPAIN 7, COSTA RICA 0

Spain's win over Costa Rica was a historic one as they scored a record-breaking SEVEN GOALS in a single match #FIFAWorldCup



Catch their DOMINANT performance in our 90' in 90" highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bJRSXqc4gg — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 23, 2022

It was a completely overwhelming display of talent and class as Spain won wire to wire in their opener against Costa Rica. Goals from Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, a brace from Ferran Torres, Gavi, and stoppage time tallies from Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata rounded out the scoring as Los Ticos were unable to contain the vaunted Spainish in any way.

With over 80% possession and 8 of 17 shooting, Spain also held Costa Rica without a shot on the day becoming the second team to accomplish that feat since 1966 according to stats guru Paul Carr.

JAPAN 2, GERMANY 1

UPSET ALERT Japan stuns Germany in an instant classic



Relive today's WILD game in our 90' in 90" highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/s9JDJMN9HI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 23, 2022

In a stunning turn of events in the second half, Japan turned the tables against an impressive Germany side, netting twice in the closing stages to claim an instant classic.

Germany was dominant in the opening half, gaining the opener through an Ilkay Gundogan penalty. Kai Havertz had a goal ruled out for offside just before the halftime whistle as Germany would lament not getting a second. After striking the post in the 70th minute, Shuichi Honda pulled off a double save moments later to preserve the 1-0 scoreline before the Blue Samurai struck back.

After his side flew a close range rebound over the bar, Ritsu Doan made no mistake in the 75th when he smashed home a rebound after a Manuel Neuer save. Eight minutes later, Takuma Asano collected a long ball over his shoulder and moved into the box at a tight angle and roofed the winner over Neuer.

Even after a famous win at the World Cup, Japan fans stayed behind to clean up ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BJnGEQWs6s — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 23, 2022

I know they do this all the time, but as always, we do not deserve Japan or their fans.

GROUP STANDINGS

SPAIN: 1-0-0, 3 pts, +7 GD

JAPAN: 1-0-0, 3 pts, +1 GD

GERMANY: 0-1-0, 0 pts, -1 GD

COSTA RICA: 0-1-0, 0 pts, -7 GD

Group E continues on Sunday, November 27th with Japan-Costa Rica at 5am EDT followed by Spain-Germany in the nightcap at 2pm EDT.