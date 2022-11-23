Rhode Island FC breaks USL record

Rhode Island FC has received 2,500 season ticket deposits in one week, setting a USL first-week record. Deposits are $24 per seat.

Rhode Island FC won’t even begin play until 2024. It’s clear that the passion for the game is in Rhode Island with how quickly the community has banded around the club.

“Rhode Island has proven that it is a community ready for professional soccer,” said Rhode Island FC President Brett Luy. “Rhode Islanders have been waiting years for a team to call their own, and we are excited to be that team. The overwhelming enthusiasm from the state’s vibrant soccer community and the excitement from Rhode Islanders, who are new to our game, has been on display all week. Collecting 2,500 deposits – representing a full quarter of our stadium – in one week should send a signal to every club in USL that Rhode Island is going to be one of the toughest places to visit when we take the pitch in 2024.”

Deposits only cost $24 per seat and as a season ticket holder benefits will include exclusive events, merchandise, and a seat for the club’s historic Opening Night.