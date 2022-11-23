FIFA 2022 World Cup Group F Recap: Canada makes strong first impression against Belgium

Group F will be one that catches the attention of New England Revolution fans as they keep an eye on former Revs winger Tajon Buchanan and Canada.

But let’s take a look at the action all around Group F including Canada’s match against Belgium.

Morocco vs Croatia

A back-and-forth battle ends in a draw for Morocco and Croatia



Recap all of the action with our 90' in 90" highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sh3e35siBu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 23, 2022

With Luka Modric leading the way, Croatia was looking to get their tournament off to a good start against a Moroccan team that is led by the likes of Achraf Hakimi and Youssef En-Nesyri.

Croatia dominated the game as illustrated in their 65% possession but they failed to covert on their chances. Even with their lack of possession, the same could be said of Morocco. With Morocco entering the World Cup ranked 22nd in the world an Croatia ranked 12th, it isn’t too surprising that these teams played to a draw, the third of the tournament so far.

Croatia will play Canada in their next match on Sunday, while Morocco face Belgium on the same day.

Belgium vs Canada

Belgium takes care of business against a tough Canada side in its first match of the FIFA World Cup



Relive all the action in our 90' in 90" highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IJlQFKoak1 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 23, 2022

It was an impressive day for Canada even though they were unable to secure a win.

Wednesday’s match against Belgium was the nation’s first in 36 years. The Canucks didn’t wast time and took the attack to Belgium. Canada was awarded a penalty in the 10th minute with a handball being committed on a Buchanan shot but Alphonso Davies was unable to convert with Thibault Courtois making the save.

There was also some controversy with Eden Hazard playing the ball back to a Belgium defender in the 13th minute. While Buchanan was in an offside position, with it being a deliberate pass to a teammate he should have been ruled onside.

Buchanan went on to get fouled but the on-field officials ruled that he was offside and VAR did not step in. If the correct call was made, Canada would have gotten another chance to take a penalty kick.

Canada continued to take the game to Belgium but their failure to convert caught up to them late in the first half. In the 44th minute Michy Batshuayi slotted the ball past Milan Borjan to give Belgium a 1-0 lead.

Buchanan had a rough half with 21 touches and only competing 50% of his passes. Davies led the way for Canada with impressive speed and skill. The Bayern Munich man had 34 touches and completed 81% of his passes.

Courtois was the man of the match for Belgium as his key saves ensured that Belgium walked away with three points. Canada had over 20 shots but failed to find the back of the net.

Standings:

Belgium: 1-0-0, 3 points, +1 GD

Croatia: 0-1-0, 1 point, 0 GD

Morocco: 0-1-0, 1 point, 0 GD

Canada: 0-0-1 0 points, -1 GD