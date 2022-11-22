Revs select Bobby Wood in Stage 2 of the MLS Re-Entry draft

The New England Revolution have made their first offseason acquisition as the club selected former Real Salt Lake and US international Bobby Wood in Stage 2 of the 2022 MLS Re-Entry draft.

The 30-year-old striker joins New England after spending two seasons bouncing between Real Salt Lake and Real Monarchs. Over two seasons in Salt Lake, Wood has notched five goals in thirty-one appearances.

Can’t say enough things about how classy Bobby was on and off field in two tough years here at #RSL … hard-working, focused, a leader of the family culture & truly a glue guy … gonna miss him https://t.co/ZCRAptaRJK — Trey Fitz-Gerald (@3FitzSLC) November 22, 2022

Before joining Major League Soccer, Wood played eleven professional seasons in Germany with the likes of 1860 Munich’s youth program, 1860 Munich’s first team, Union Berlin, and Hamburger SV. Bobby Wood made history in the 2015/16 season as his seventeen goals marked the most an American international had scored across Germany’s top two flights in a season.

Bobby Wood has also had a successful stint with the USMNT as the Honolulu, Hawaii native recorded thirteen goals and five assists over forty-five caps. Six caps came during Bruce Arena’s time as the USMNT head coach.

Wood does hold a lengthy injury history as the forward has missed a total of 574 days according to TransferMarkt. His most recent injury came on June 20th, 2022, when Wood underwent surgery to repair a tear to his abductor muscle.

The Revs traded up to get a higher pick in the draft as they sent $50,000 in 2023 GAM and the ninth overall pick in the Re-Entry draft to D.C. United in exchange for the first selection in the Re-Entry draft.

Under the MLS roster rules, the Revolution will have seven days to make a genuine contract offer to Bobby Wood. If both sides can’t agree to terms, the Revs will hold Right of First Refusal for Bobby Wood.