A.J. DeLaGarza announces retirement

After fourteen years, former New England Revolution right back A.J. DeLaGarza has closed the chapter on his professional soccer career.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old inked a one-day deal with the Los Angeles Galaxy, the club where his career began. After being selected with the nineteenth overall pick in the 2009 MLS SuperDraft, DeLaGarza went on to appear in 250 matches across all competitions for the Galaxy and helped the Galaxy secure three MLS Cups along with two Supporters’ Shields.

DeLaGarza also accumulated multiple individual honors in LA as he’s a two-time Galaxy Defender of the Year and earned MLS Humanitarian of the Year in 2014 for his work with Luca Knows Heart. A foundation AJ and his wife Megan founded to raise awareness for congenital heart defects in honor of their son.

When talking about his time in LA, DeLaGarza said, “I am eternally grateful to have been a part of this club and when I thought about how I wanted to step away from the game, I knew I wanted it to be as a member of the LA Galaxy…Officially, Forever a G.”

DeLaGarza spent three seasons in Houston, where he helped the Dynamo secure the 2018 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

After one season with Inter Miami, DeLaGarza reconnected with Bruce Arena in New England, signing as a free agent in January 2021. Primarily used as a depth piece, DeLaGarza appeared in fifteen matches for the Revs and was a part of the 2021 squad that saw the Revs win their first Supporters’ Shield title.

DeLaGarza also worked to obtain a coaching license during his tenure with the Revolution.