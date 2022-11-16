Major League Soccer announces MLS Season Pass

Four months after its announcement, Major League Soccer’s broadcasting partnership with Apple will come to fruition as the league announced the launch of MLS Season Pass on February 1st, 2023.

Available in over 100 countries, MLS Season Pass will bring every MLS regular season, MLS postseason, and Leagues Cup matches. MLS Season Pass will also feature an exclusive whip-around show, game replays, analysis, and original programming, MLS Season Pass will also broadcast hundreds of MLS NEXT and MLS NEXT Pro matches.

MLS Season Pass pricing will cost $14.99/month or $99/season. Current Apple TV+ subscribers will see rates drop to $12.99/month or $79/season. Select MLS and Leagues Cup matches will be available to Apple TV+ subscribers at no additional cost. A limited number of games will be available for free on the Apple TV app.

Season ticket holders for the Revolution and all other MLS clubs will receive access to MLS Season Pass as part of their season ticket membership.