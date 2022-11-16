NYCFC to get soccer-specific stadium: Revs still living at home at Gillette Stadium

2022 keeps rubbing salt in the wounds of New England Revolution fans as NYCFC is set to get their own soccer-specific stadium in Queens.

While it will be some time, the fact that the likes of the New York Times are reporting on the deal along with confirmation from Mayor Eric Adams and NYCFC officials. MLS commissioner Don Garber also publicly commented on the deal.

“This is just another step toward this vision that we want our clubs to be embedded in the community that’s accessible to fans,” Garber said of the new stadium.

The pigeon’s stadium will hold 25,000 fans and be located on city land in the Willets Point neighborhood of Queens, across the street from the right field foul pole of Citi Field, which is the home of the New York Mets and has also been a temporary home for NYCFC.

But with the news, the Revolution become one of just six MLS clubs to not have their own stadium. Charlotte FC, the Seattle Sounders, Atlanta United, and the Chicago Fire are the other teams with all of them sharing a stadium with an NFL team similar to New England. The Vancouver Whitecaps share BC Place with a CFL team.

The issue that makes the NYCFC news even more difficult for Revolution fans is the fact that New England is the only original MLS team to not have their own soccer-specific stadium. With a supporters’ shield winning campaign in 2021 and a new crest, it appeared that the team was entering a new era. An era that would have fans say so long to the days of being a laughing stock and entering an age where the team would be a contender for trophies.

Oh and to add insult to injury, Gillette Stadium was named one of the “dirtiest” venues in North America.

Back in July, Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria spoke with The Boston Globe and stated that he’s had informal conversations with Kraft about the site. DeMaria also stated that he wasn’t against the idea of a stadium coming to Everett.

But for now, New England will continue to play in the shadows of Gillette Stadium where the Patriots banners hang large and swaths of seats remain empty simply due to the fact that the club plays in an NFL stadium.

Still, it is great news that NYCFC is getting a SSS of its own which is bound to have a great atmosphere. Maybe one day Revs fans will get to experience that joy.