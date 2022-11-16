Podcast: Who will replace Kris Valukis? #ThankYouKris

Revolution Recap is a weekly podcast discussing recent New England Revolution news, signings, and matches. Hosted by The Bent Musket contributor Greg Johnstone, New England Soccer Today co-founder Sean Donahue, and Tanner Rebelo of the Trifecta Network, the hosts combined have over 25+ years of covering and writing about the New England Revolution.

This week, new Revolution Recap host Tanner Rebelo makes his hosting debut alongside Greg Johnstone discuss the week in New England Soccer, including Rhode Island FC’s reveal, Jon Bell being selected in the Expansion Draft, and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi’s option being declined.

Subscribe to Revolution Recap on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts for more Revolution news and interviews with former and current players.

Be sure to check out their sponsor, Golaco Kits (www.golacokits.com), and save 25% off your order during their Black Friday sale. You can also support the podcast by subscribing to their patreon at https://www.patreon.com/revolutionrecap.