Rhode Island FC unveils crest and name

There is a new soccer club in New England and now they have a logo and a name.

On Monday, Rhode Island FC unveiled their name along with their club crest.

“In soccer, players and supporters wear the club crest over their hearts,” said Cranston native and Rhode Island FC co-founder Michael Parkhurst. “Our team is a club for every Rhode Islander and we cannot wait to open our doors to welcome long-time soccer fans and folks new to the beautiful game into our home. We spent months talking with other Rhode Islanders to develop a club identity and crest unique to the people and place it represents. Those conversations sparked more than a design: they helped solidify connections with our community and opportunities to give back. When our club steps out on the pitch, every fan will see that we are firmly anchored in Rhode Island.”

The crest was designed by the Rhode Island creative agency NAIL and it is the result of numerous listening sessions, surveys and community engagements conducted within the Rhode Island community according to the club. The input included eight community listening sessions and two in-depth surveys conducted in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

The colors are an updated take on Rhode Island’s state colors and the crest as a whole is also inspired by the original seal of the state.

“Rhode Island is one of the country’s best markets for soccer and this state deserves a team it can call its own,” said Brett Johnson, co-founder of Rhode Island FC. “Rhode Island FC is the only pro team in the state with a direct connection to the 39 cities and towns that make up the Ocean State. With an identity and a strong base of support from both established and new soccer fans, we know that Rhode Island FC will compete at the highest levels of USL immediately. As importantly, this club will provide an anchor for civic pride in our stadium in Pawtucket, that will ripple across the entire state. Our stadium will be a community gathering place and our players will be neighbors and ambassadors to Rhode Islanders. We can’t wait for Opening Night.”

If fans like the crest and the name, they can buy merchandise online at rhodeislandfc.com.