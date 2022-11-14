 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tommy McNamara organizes auction to support lung cancer research

You can can bid on items from the Revs, Patriots, and more with all proceeds going towards a good cause.

By Seth Macomber
Colorado Rapids v New England Revolution Photo by Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Tommy McNamara has organized an auction that includes items from the New England Revolution, New England Patriots, and more in an effort to raise money for lung cancer research.

The auction, which will run until Friday, Nov. 18, features signed soccer jerseys from Carles Gil, Matt Turner, Walker Zimmerman, Teal Bunbury, and more. There are also autographed memorabilia from running back Damien Harris and defensive end Lawrence Guy.

Fans can bid on unique experiences in the form of a New England Revolution VIP training visit that includes a meal with the team and a special matchday experience at Gillette Stadium.

Those using a web browser can view the full list of items by clicking here.

Mobile users should click here.

McNamara’s charity efforts were influenced by his mother, who was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in 2021. The diagnosis was a surprise since his mother never smoked. This is the case for 20 percent of lung cancer patients.

“Fortunately, my mother’s treatment plan is working successfully and she is now able to lead a mostly normal life with manageable side effects,” McNamara added. “However, I know so many are not as lucky, and nearly half of all lung cancer cases can be fatal, but I believe that with our support, one day that will change. This November, I hope you will join me in supporting the Lung Cancer Research Foundation and their incredible work fighting this disease.”

More information about lung cancer can be found by visiting CDC.gov/cancer/lung.

