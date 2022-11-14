Tommy McNamara organizes auction to support lung cancer research

Tommy McNamara has organized an auction that includes items from the New England Revolution, New England Patriots, and more in an effort to raise money for lung cancer research.

DYK that November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month? Sharing my story, especially as it pertains to my mother, Kerry McNamara. I’d love your help raising awareness & funds for the next 10 days that will benefit @lcrf_org.



The auction, which will run until Friday, Nov. 18, features signed soccer jerseys from Carles Gil, Matt Turner, Walker Zimmerman, Teal Bunbury, and more. There are also autographed memorabilia from running back Damien Harris and defensive end Lawrence Guy.

Fans can bid on unique experiences in the form of a New England Revolution VIP training visit that includes a meal with the team and a special matchday experience at Gillette Stadium.

McNamara’s charity efforts were influenced by his mother, who was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in 2021. The diagnosis was a surprise since his mother never smoked. This is the case for 20 percent of lung cancer patients.

“Fortunately, my mother’s treatment plan is working successfully and she is now able to lead a mostly normal life with manageable side effects,” McNamara added. “However, I know so many are not as lucky, and nearly half of all lung cancer cases can be fatal, but I believe that with our support, one day that will change. This November, I hope you will join me in supporting the Lung Cancer Research Foundation and their incredible work fighting this disease.”

More information about lung cancer can be found by visiting CDC.gov/cancer/lung.