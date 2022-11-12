From #AnnounceJonBell to #FarewellJonBell

The 2022 MLS Expansion Draft took place on Friday and St. Louis City SC selected Revolution defender Jon Bell.

The 25-year-old made 37 appearances for the Revs, including 19 starts, two goals, and two assists. Bell had a quality end to the 2022 campaign, appearing at left back for the injured DeJuan Jones.

With the loss of Bell, New England’s center back depth has been dealt a blow. After Andrew Farrell, Christian Makoun and Henry Kessler are in a battle to make the starting XI while Omar Gonzalez and Ben Reveno serve as depth options with A.J. DeLaGarza out of contract.

But this move doesn’t just hurt on the field. Let’s take a trip.

The credits of Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever begin to roll

Knowing that the expansion draft was happening, a 24-year-old checks his phone to see what the TBM fellas are talking about and what does he see? J.Alexander Dolan letting the chat know that Jon Bell has been selected.

Jon Bell will always have a special place in my heart. The #AnnounceJonBell movement was a real thing. There was a whole social media post from the team about it when they announced his signing. In no way did we get him signed but seeing the hashtag support him was an amazing moment.

Seth Macomber deserves all the credit. He started the movement and he just allowed me to help get it going even more. Fun fact, the staff here at The Bent Musket got Seth a #AnnounceJonBell custom jersey.

But that moment was my real introduction to Revs fans and one of the first core memories that I have had since I started covering the team. It’s a moment I will never forget and has been pinned on my Twitter account for over a year.

Then there is when he scored his first MLS goal. Even the press box erupted with the goal in a way that surely upset 70-year-old former sports journalists who all of a sudden got a random shiver down their spine at the thought of that.

New England will also be losing a great person. It was always a pleasure getting to talk to Bell as Seth and I have been able to do on multiple occasions. The center back even gave me wedding advice (I’m trying to always make my wife happy Jon but it’s easier said than done).

St. Louis is getting a great player and an even better person. So farewell Jon Bell. You left your mark on this organization and will live in the folklore of the club for all of eternity. Even though you no longer will wear a Revolution uniform, fans in New England wish you all the best down in St. Louis.

#FarewellJonBell