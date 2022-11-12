Jon Bell selected by Saint Louis in Expansion Draft

Jon Bell’s time in New England has come to an end after expansion side Saint Louis City SC selected the 25-year-old center-back in the third overall pick in the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft.

New England❤️ Thank you for everything https://t.co/t9iTTN3Uia — Jon Bell (@astrobell23) November 12, 2022

Jon Bell was selected by the San Jose Earthquakes with the 38th overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft. Bell joined the Revolution organization in June 2020 after signing with Revolution II. After a breakout season with Revs II, Bell ascended to the first team ahead of the 2021 season.

Through two seasons with the Revs, Bell appeared in twenty-seven contests, where he notched two goals and two assists over 1,873 minutes while helping the New England Revolution secure the 2021 Supporters’ Shield.

With Bell’s selection by Saint Louis, the Revs will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money as compensation.

Thank you Jon, and best of luck in Saint Louis! Sam Minton will miss you the most.