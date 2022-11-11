Revolution part ways with Head Athletic Trainer

The New England Revolution have parted ways with their Director of Sports Medicine and Head Athletic Trainer Eric Bengtson, according to Frank Dell’Apa of the Boston Globe.

Bengtson joined the Revolution in 2020, serving as the team’s Rehabilitation Coordinator and Athletic Trainer. He previously worked as a Physical Therapist at Ohio State University and an Athletic Trainer at Appalachian University in Boone, North Carolina.

The Revs dealt with a litany of injuries last season with Gustavo Bou, Dylan Borrero, and Giacomo Vrioni missing significant time.

On Sept. 1, Head Coach and Sporting Director Bruce Arena was asked about Bou’s time away from the field. He responded, “I think we made a mistake with [Bou’s] rehabilitation.”

Three days later, The Bent Musket asked for clarification about the comment after the Revs played New York City FC.

“By that, I’m saying that we should’ve gotten [Bou] in training sooner than we did,” Arena said. “All of these guys, we got to do better there. I think we got to reevaluate all of that for next year.”

During his end-of-the-season availability, Arena noted that injuries did play a role in the Revs having a disappointing 2021.

“[We] brought in Vrioni and brought in Borrero and brought in [Ismael] Tajouri-Shradi, we expected that those players would play a key role for our team for the last 35 percent of the season or whatever it was, and unfortunately, we didn’t get much mileage out of them, so that hurt us, I believe,” Arena said.