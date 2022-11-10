Dylan Borrero targeting trophies in 2023

New England Revolution winger Dylan Borrero had a tumultuous debut season in MLS. Injuries and the difficulties of joining the club in the middle of the year only allowed for the Colombian to show his talent in flashes in 2022. He hopes that 2023 will be a different story.

The 20-year-old made 12 appearances and tallied three goals and two assists in 602 minutes played. He added some speed and skill that was desperately needed on the wing.

“At the beginning of my time here, I showed up with a lot of positive thoughts and very motivated and obviously the injury that I had kind of brought me down a little bit but right now we are passed that and looking forward to what we can do next season,” Borrero told The Bent Musket via a translator.

With his mid-season arrival, Borrero had to quickly get to know his teammates and how they play the game. Prior to players departing for the offseason, the 20-year-old participated along with the rest of his teammates participated in two weeks of end-of-year training. This allowed for Borrero to continue to build chemistry with his teammates ahead of the 2023 MLS season.

“It’s going good,” Borrero said. “I feel very much adapted to things here and I don’t think I have anything to do with regard to that (getting to know teammates). I think all that’s left is moving forward to next season and hopefully bringing in some trophies next year.”

Making the move from South America to to the United States is a major move both on and off the field for Borrero but the Colombian has been enjoying his time so far.

“I’m getting used to life in Boston but also some of the other cities across the country,” Borrero told The Bent Musket. “Some of the cities I have been to, I have been very impressed with what I have seen. It’s a really beautiful country to get to know.”

Borrero joined New England just after the arrival of Djordje Petrovic. With the goalkeeper being of similar age and also moving to the United States for the first time, the two have quickly bonded and have become friends.

“Sometimes it can be a little difficult with the different languages and the languege barrier between us but it’s been going great getting to know him,” Borrero said. “We went out recently and had dinner with our girlfriends and we spent some time on off days off the field and on the field he is great to play with as well.”

in 2023, Borrero is hoping to stay healthy and feels he has something to prove next season.

“Proving to the fans that we can bring some trophies to this club and this area,” he said.