Dylan Borrero shines in final game of 2022 season

It has been a difficult start to Dylan Borrero’s New England Revolution career but the winger showed his skill in the 2022 season finale.

Borrero struggled with a leg injury that kept him out of the squad for two months. After an impressive start that included a goal and an assist, New England’s offense missed the speed and skills that Borrero brings to the table.

Against the Chicago Fire on Sunday, Borrero continued to build up his fitness with stints coming off the bench. He replaced Giacomo Vrioni in the 65th minute and the substitution more than paid off.

Borrero scored a beautiful curling shot from just outside the box in the 88th minute. It was a masterpiece of a goal, something that was a rarity during the 2022 season. Borrero also finished the game tied for the team lead with three shots and also won three of his five duels.

While it was an impressive effort, head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena said that Borrero still has a long way to go after the 1-1 draw.

“Yeah, [Dylan Borrero]’s got a long way to go though,” Arena said. “He’s not fit at this level. He has to get physically stronger. He’s got to get mentally stronger as well, but he’s a player with talent and we’ve got to get it out of him next year and get him more responsible in senior matches.”

A full offseason with New England can only help Borrero heading into the 2023 season. With improved chemistry and knowledge of the style of play in MLS, the 20-year-old could become a key player for the Revolution as they hope to rectify the mistakes of this past season.