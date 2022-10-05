Maciel undergoes Achilles surgery

The New England Revolution gave an update on the status of Maciel’s injury. The club confirmed the 22-year-old midfielder had undergone surgery to repair his left Achilles tendon. NOSSA Radio’s Gustavo Lopes broke the injury news on October 1st. Sources close to Lopes disclosed that Maciel sustained the Achilles injury during a team practice.

The Brazilian midfielder joined the Revolution organization in January 2020 after signing with Revolution II ahead of the development club’s inaugural season. After impressing during the 2020 USL League One season with Revs II, Maciel signed with the first team in March 2021. Over two seasons with the first team, Maciel has appeared in thirty-five matches where he’s notched one assist over 1,929 minutes.

Dr. George Theodore performed the surgery on October 3rd at Massachusetts General Hospital. The Revolution stated that Maciel’s rehabilitation is expected to last eight to twelve months.

Maciel appears to be in good spirits following the devastating injury as he took to Twitter and Instagram to post a photo with the following message. “We don’t always understand God’s plans and often find ourselves asking why this is happening…We all go through hard times and challenges, and now it is my time, but I know in the end I will come out stronger than before.”