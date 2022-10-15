LAFC “categorically disagree” with Arena saying they withheld information about Tajouri-Shradi’s injury

Los Angeles FC “categorically disagree” with Bruce Arena’s claim that the club didn’t disclose information regarding Ismael Tajouri-Shradi’s leg injury, according to a statement made to The Bent Musket.

The New England Revolution acquired Tajouri-Shradi on Aug. 4, sending $400,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money to LAFC. The agreement also included a provision that LAFC would receive $200,000 in additional GAM if Tajouri-Shradi re-signed for the 2024 season.

But the attacker hasn’t played for the Revs due to a leg injury. Arena was asked by Frank Dell’Apa of the Boston Globe if LAFC withheld information and the head coach and sporting director replied, “That would be a correct statement. The league is discussing that.”

Fascinating tidbit about ITS’ injury from this article:



“Asked if LAFC did not disclose the injury, Arena said: ‘That would be a correct statement. The league is discussing that.’” #NERevs https://t.co/zF77IJmKzv pic.twitter.com/B7wL0zypa2 — Seth (@SethMan31) October 9, 2022

When asked to comment, LAFC provided the following statement to The Bent Musket on Friday:

“We categorically disagree with Bruce Arena’s recent comments and stand firmly behind the careful, diligent, and professional work of our medical staff. We are glad that the league is taking this matter with the level of severity it deserves and look forward to the findings of their investigation.”

On Thursday, Arena told the media, “[Tajouri-Shradi] has been in Germany for about three or four weeks rehabbing an injury that is potentially career-ending for our sport, and we’re hopeful that that is not the case.”

Tom Bogert of MLSSoccer.com later tweeted that Tajouri-Shradi told him that he should make a full recovery from the injury. The midfielder expects to be training again in a few weeks.