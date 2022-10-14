Bruce Arena claims he hasn’t talked about stadium a lot: He has

The New England Revolution won’t officially imprint itself on the American soccer landscape until they get its own soccer-specific stadium. Bruce Arena has talked about getting a stadium plenty of times since coming to New England but the head coach and sporting director wouldn’t agree with that claim.

When speaking to the media on Thursday, Arena was asked about the effects of having a stadium and the ability to attract players by WPRO’s Tom Quinlan. When Quinlan mentioned that Arena had talked about a stadium “a lot,” Arena interjected.

“I don’t know if I have talked a lot about it,” Arena said.

Well, let’s take a look at how much Arena has mentioned a stadium just this year. What spurned Quinlan’s question was an article by Frank Dell’Apa in the Boston Globe where Arena flat-out says that New England needs a soccer stadium.

“We need a soccer stadium,” Arena said. “That’s going to be the difference-maker for this team. We’ll be able to recruit some better players, we’ll have a tremendous following, and I think it’ll make our team better. We’ve got to catch up with everyone else.”

Well, that’s just one time, Sam, no way he mentioned it any other time recently, right?

NOT SO FAST MY FRIEND

When speaking to 98.5 The Sports Hub, Arena mentioned that the Revs want to be an elite franchise in MLS and getting a soccer-specific stadium for the club mere weeks ago. Back in June, Arena made similar comments when speaking with the radio station.

For those curious, here’s the clip where Bruce Arena mentions the #NERevs getting their own stadium pic.twitter.com/5YDbqBcg6o — Seth (@SethMan31) June 10, 2022

Arena even spoke to Quinlan back in July saying that eventually the Revolution will move into a new stadium and that will make Boston a prime choice for players.

Bruce Arena with New England Soccer Weekly’s @TommyQuinlan_IV on the transformation of the @NERevolution on the global stage.



“Eventually, we're going to move into a new stadium…and that will one day make Boston I think a prime choice for many players…” #NERevs #NESW @Hot106 pic.twitter.com/eOPVpgrYmU — NewsTalk 99.7 & AM 630 WPRO (@wpro) July 5, 2022

So while Arena might disagree, he has been talking about a stadium for quite some time.