Bruce Arena: “[Emmanuel Boateng]’s option number is higher than we’d be willing to pay at the moment”

Ema Boateng quickly became a fan-favorite due to his efforts off the bench, but the MLS veteran didn’t have his option exercised by the New England Revolution.

Over two seasons with the Revs, Boateng appeared in forty-two matches across MLS, CCL, and US Open Cup competitions. He tallied four goals and six assists over 1,466 minutes with New England.

Arena spoke with the media after the roster decisions were announced and touched upon the decision not to exercise Boateng’s option.

“[Emmanuel Boateng]’s option number is higher than we’d be willing to pay at the moment, but I told Ema, he’s a free agent and I think he should explore free agency,” Arena told The Bent Musket. “It’s very rare that players in the league have that opportunity, so I said, ‘Regardless of whether you come back to New England or not, you should explore the opportunities you have in free agency.’”

Boateng was the definition of a pro’s pro. Whenever his name was called, he performed and helped New England win games. While there’s still a chance that Boateng returns to the Revs, if this is goodbye, he will be greatly missed in New England.