Ismael Tajouri-Shradi’s soccer career might be over

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi has yet to suit up for the New England Revolution and that day might never come.

New England acquired Tajouri-Shradi via a trade with LAFC where the Revolution paid $400,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money. There was a lot of hype surrounding the winger as he has made 90 MLS appearances and owns 28 goals and nine assists.

But Tajouri-Shradi has been sidelined ever since that trade was made. Just a few weeks ago, Arena told the media that Tajouri-Shradi had an injury that New England wasn’t aware of.

“[Ismael Tajouri-Shradi] had an injury that we were not aware of and obviously it has set him back for the year,” Arena told The Bent Musket.

Arena told Frank Dell’Apa of the Boston Globe that MLS is looking into the matter of Tajouri-Shradi’s injury not being disclosed.

After the Revs made their end-of-season roster decisions Arena met with the media and the outlook on Tajouri-Shradi isn’t looking good.

“[Ismael Tajouri-Shradi] has been in Germany for about three or four weeks rehabbing an injury that is potentially career-ending for our sport, and we’re hopeful that that is not the case,” Arena said.

New England has until November 14 to decide on Tajouri-Shradi’s option.

“So, that is yet to be determined what his status is for next year. I will be meeting with his agent next week to discuss his future,” Arena added. “We think the world of him. He’s a really good guy, and I’m hopeful that he gets healthy, but that remains to be seen.”

This news is heartbreaking as Tajouri-Shradi is just 28 years old. It’s also heartbreaking as Revolution fans were excited to cheer him on.

So fans in New England will have to wait and see what happens with Tajouri-Shradi. One thing is for certain, everyone is rooting for him.