Revolution announce 2022 end-of-year roster decisions

Bruce Arena and the New England made their first step towards 2023 on Thursday as the club announced their end-of-season roster moves.

Jon Bell, Earl Edwards Jr., Jacob Jackson, Henry Kessler, Maciel, Justin Rennicks, Ben Reveno, Damian Rivera, and Ryan Spaulding will return to the Revolution in 2023 as the club picked up their options.

However, Emmanuel Boateng, Clément Diop, Wilfrid Kaptoum, and Edward Kizza had their options declined by the club.

Ema Boateng joined the Revolution before the historic 2021 MLS season after stints with the Columbus Crew, D.C. United, and LA Galaxy. Over two seasons with the Revs, Boateng appeared in forty-two matches across MLS, CCL, and US Open Cup competitions, where he notched four goals and six assists over 1,466 minutes.

Clément Diop’s stint in New England was quite brief. Diop arrived in New England from Inter Miami via trade on August 5th, 2022, in exchange for $125,000 in GAM. Diop made one bench appearance during the Revs crushing 4-0 defeat to C.F. Montreal on August 20th but never saw playing time.

Wilfried Kaptoum arrived in New England on December 23rd, 2020, following stints with FC Barcelona and Real Betis. Over two seasons with the Revs, Kaptoum has notched two goals and three assists over 42 appearances.

Edward Kizza joined New England on March 5th, 2021, after the Revs selected the Ugandan striker with the 24th overall selection in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. Kizza made 11 appearances his rookie season as he notched one assist over 259 minutes. 2022 saw Kizza find a new home as the club loaned him to Memphis 901 FC on March 30th. Kizza made eight appearances with Memphis before being recalled and subsequently loaned out to the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on July 13th. Kizza has notched one goal over 243 minutes with Pittsburgh.

Additionally, AJ DeLaGarza, Nacho Gil, and Brad Knighton find themselves out of contract following the 2022 season.

One interesting note is the option for Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, who joined from LAFC before the window closed, is to be determined and is expected to be made before the league’s deadline of November 14th. Be sure to check out Sam Minton’s article regarding Bruce Arena’s comments regarding Tajouri-Shradi’s future.

The Revs now enter the offseason with 24 players. On top of the nine options, the Revs have fifteen guaranteed contracts. Those cover Jozy Altidore, Esmir Bajraktarević, Dylan Borrero, Gustavo Bou, Noel Buck, Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Carles Gil, Omar Gonzalez, DeJuan Jones, Christian Makoun, Tommy McNamara, Djordje Petrović, Matt Polster, and Giacomo Vrioi.

Following today’s moves, the Revs have six roster spots, including three international spots, open as the club progresses to 2023.