Podcast: We’re onto 2023

Revolution Recap is a weekly podcast discussing recent New England Revolution news, signings, and matches. Hosted by The Bent Musket contributor Greg Johnstone, New England Soccer Today co-founder Sean Donahue, and Kris Valukis, the hosts combined have over 25+ years of covering and writing about the New England Revolution.

The Revolution’s 2022 season came to an end Sunday in fitting fashion, as a late Chicago goal saw the match end in a 1-1 draw. This week, Sean Donahue and Greg Johnstone discuss the match, the keys to 2023, and Giacomo Vrioni. In addition, the guys try to project the roster going into the offseason and discuss who is under contract, who has a contract option, and who is a out of contract for next season.

