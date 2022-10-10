Bruce Arena talks about roster changes ahead of 2023

The New England Revolution could add “three or four” starting-caliber players, according to head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena.

The Revs’ 2022 season came to a close on Sunday when the team settled for a 1-1 road draw against the Chicago Fire. This is the first time Arena has missed the MLS playoffs with a team he’s coached for a full season.

Bruce Arena has never missed the MLS playoffs with a team he's coached for a full season. He did miss them in 2008, but he was only the head coach of the LA Galaxy for the last 10 games of the season #NERevs — Seth (@SethMan31) September 14, 2022

The winningest coach in league history will be back next year and he will spend the off-season building his roster.

“There needs to be some changes for sure,” Arena said. “We have to get stronger in certain areas, so I would not be surprised if we try to bring in three or four players that can challenge to get in our first eleven.”

Sources tell The Bent Musket that the Revs recently spent over a week scouting in Europe, observing approximately five games. One location named was Slovenia.

One glaring issue during the 2022 season was the Revs’ inability to close out games. Sunday was one of 13 times that the Revs dropped points after gaining a lead. This amounted to 31 dropped points.

DeJuan Jones said the Revs “can win with this team, so it’s just a matter of putting together a full, 90-minute performance.” This comes down to staying focused from start to finish.

“I think it’s more about the mentality of the group,” Jones explained. “There are too many games this year where in the last 15 minutes, we just don’t close it out.”

Jones is looking forward to putting this year behind him with the hope that 2023 will bring more success.

“Definitely a lot to work on, but there were moments this season where we were great,” Jones said. “So, looking at what we did great and looking at all the mistakes that we made and working on those in the offseason. It’ll be better for next year. And next year, just going in with a fresh season, a fresh slate, and a better mentality.”