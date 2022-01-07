DeJuan Jones earns first USMNT call up

The New England Revolution saw multiple players earn national team call ups but one player will be headed to the squad for the first time.

DeJuan Jones was called into United States Men’s National Team January camp along with teammates Matt Turner and Sebastian Lletget. Also Arnór Traustason was called into the Icelandic National Team.

While Lletget and Turner have established themselves on the national team level but that is not the case for Jones who will be getting his first opportunity to show Gregg Berhalter what he can do.

The left back had an impressive 2021 MLS season scoring three goals and five assists. The Michigan native also finished fifth in 2021 MLS Defender of the Year voting.

The call up is well deserved as Jones developed a lot as a player. He showed great improvement in his ability with his left foot and was an important part of the Revolution’s attack.

It is impressive to see just how many national team players New England currently has on the roster. Besides the names above, Adam Buksa is also a regular for the Polish National Team.

A surprise omission from the roster is Henry Kessler who has earned a few USMNT caps of his own. This camp seemed like a perfect opportunity to continue to help Kessler grow within the national team.

While players such as Lletget and Turner seem primed to make the cut ahead of World Cup Qualifiers at the end of the month, Jones will have a small window of time to prove that he deserves to be on the roster more moving forward.

Still, Jones will likely be excited that he gets to don the stars and stripes for the first time of his career and will have Lletget and Turner to help show him around.