Revs have two games rescheduled

The New England Revolution announced on Wednesday that two matches have been rescheduled before the start of the 2022 season.

The June 18 match against Minnesota United will now be played on Sunday, June 19 and a midweek match against Orlando City SC on June 30 will be played on Wednesday, June 15.

New England now has quite the packed schedule during that week. Before the midweek match, the Revs head to Kansas City to play Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, June 12.

Bruce Arena must surely be pleased knowing how packed the schedule will be during this week.

New England also appears to have some plans for the preseason. According to the LA Galaxy’s website, the Revolution will be playing a friendly against the Western Conference squad on February 5th.

So fans won’t have to wait long. The Revs will be returning to the pitch soon as they look to finally reach the promised land of lifting an MLS Cup.