 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Scott Caldwell reportedly headed to Real Salt Lake

The veteran leaves New England after nearly 10 years

By Sam Minton
MLS: D.C. United at New England Revolution Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the end of an era in New England.

While this shouldn't come as a surprise after he wasn’t re-signed, Scott Caldwell will not be coming back to the Revs. According to ESPN’s Jeffrey Carlisle, the closer will be playing with Real Salt Lake next season.

Caldwell was the second homegrown signing for New England and owns 228 games played in his career. He tallied five goals and 18 assists during that time. The Massachusetts native played collegiate soccer at the University of Akron, where he was a two-time National Soccer Coaches Association of America All-American and an academic All-American.

In his later years, Caldwell made more of an impact off the bench. That was the case in 2021 as the Revs were 12-0-0 when he made an appearance.

Longtime teammate Andrew Farrell talked about the importance of Caldwell on Tuesday.

There is no doubt that Revolution fans will miss seeing Caldwell on the sidelines at Gillette Stadium. They won’t have to wait long to see him again as Real Salt Lake travels to Foxboro on March 12th to face New England.

More From The Bent Musket

Loading comments...