Scott Caldwell reportedly headed to Real Salt Lake

It’s the end of an era in New England.

While this shouldn't come as a surprise after he wasn’t re-signed, Scott Caldwell will not be coming back to the Revs. According to ESPN’s Jeffrey Carlisle, the closer will be playing with Real Salt Lake next season.

Sources tell ESPN that former #NERevs midfielder Scott Caldwell is set to join #RSL. Just awaiting league approval on paperwork. Same is true for Justin Meram to stay with RSL. (That last bit first reported by @tombogert). — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) January 4, 2022

Caldwell was the second homegrown signing for New England and owns 228 games played in his career. He tallied five goals and 18 assists during that time. The Massachusetts native played collegiate soccer at the University of Akron, where he was a two-time National Soccer Coaches Association of America All-American and an academic All-American.

In his later years, Caldwell made more of an impact off the bench. That was the case in 2021 as the Revs were 12-0-0 when he made an appearance.

Longtime teammate Andrew Farrell talked about the importance of Caldwell on Tuesday.

Hasn’t added much to the team? When we made it to the eastern conference finals two years ago he started all but 1 game in the playoffs. Sometimes y’all don’t understand the importance of a player like Scott. Club legends shouldn’t get this much disrespect #NERevs https://t.co/V5BJpmkKzz — Andrew Farrell (@2Fast2Farrell) January 4, 2022

There is no doubt that Revolution fans will miss seeing Caldwell on the sidelines at Gillette Stadium. They won’t have to wait long to see him again as Real Salt Lake travels to Foxboro on March 12th to face New England.